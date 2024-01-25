Ravens Waived OLB Jeremiah Moon

The Baltimore Ravens officially waived OLB Jeremiah Moon on Thursday.

The Ravens now have an open roster spot to work with ahead of the AFC Championship game should TE Mark Andrews be able to return.

Moon, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens, but was waived and later signed to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.

From there, Moon returned to the Ravens on a futures contract and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Moon appeared in eight games for the Ravens and recorded 12 tackles and two forced fumbles.