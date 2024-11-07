Ravens Waiving OLB Yannick Ngakoue

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are waiving OLB Yannick Ngakoue.

Schefter adds Baltimore intends to re-sign him to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

Ngakoue, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016 out of Maryland. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens that same season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders. He was traded to the Colts after one year in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with Chicago last August. He returned to the Ravens in September and signed to the active roster in October.

In 2024, Ngakoue has appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded one tackle, one sack, and one tackles for loss