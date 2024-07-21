Ravens Waiving UDFA S Jordan Toles

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens plan to cut undrafted rookie S Jordan Toles.

The move will free up space on the roster for veteran S Eddie Jackson, who officially inked his deal today.

Toles, 23, started his college career at LSU before transferring to Morgan State for his final two seasons. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

During his two years at Morgan State, Toles recorded 114 total tackles, six tackles for loss, half a sack, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdowns, seven pass deflections and two blocked kicks in 20 games.