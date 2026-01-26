Ravens Will Interview Lions WR Coach Scottie Montgomery For OC Opening

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Ravens will interview Lions assistant HC/WR coach Scottie Montgomery for their OC opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Ravens’ OC vacancy:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Bills OC Joe Brady

Broncos offensive pass game coordinator Davis Webb

Lions assistant HC/WR coach Scottie Montgomery (Requested)

Montgomery, 46, began his coaching career as Duke’s WRs coach from 2006-2009. He was hired to the same position with the Steelers from 2010-2012 before returning as Duke’s offensive coordinator for a few years.

He was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-2018 and was hired to become Maryland’s WRs coach for two years. He signed with the Colts as the RB coach in 2021.

From there, the Lions hired Montgomery as their assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2023.