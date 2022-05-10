Ravens Withdrew ERFA Tender RB Ty’Son Williams

The Baltimore Ravens officially withdrew their exclusive rights tender to RB Ty’Son Williams on Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

This comes shortly after the team signed veteran RB Mike Davis to a contract.

Williams, 25, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason.

He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season before receiving an exclusive rights tender from the Ravens this past March.