Ravens Won’t Tender RFA S Geno Stone

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are not planning to issue a tender to pending restricted free agent S Geno Stone.

That means he’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent when the league year starts this afternoon. Baltimore could still elect to bring him back at a lower rate than the tender, which would have been around $2.7 million.

Stone, 23, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Stone bounced on and off of the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the 2020 season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent and he re-signed with Baltimore in 2021. The Ravens tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022.

In 2022, Stone appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and started seven, recording 38 total tackles, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass defense.