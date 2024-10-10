Ravens Worked Out Three Specialists

The Baltimore Ravens hosted P Colton Spangler and LS Tucker Addington and Peter Bowden for a workout on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Addington, 27, played collegiately at Sam Houston State. He was not selected during the 2020 NFL Draft and it took him two years to get his first opportunity with the Cowboys practice squad during the 2022 season.

After less than a week, Addington was cut by Dallas but later caught on with the Patriots and had a stint on their active roster.

New England cut him during training camp and he had a stint with the Jaguars before being among their final roster cuts. He signed with the Commanders practice squad and eventually made it onto the active roster.

The Commanders released Addington this off-season and he eventually caught back on with the Patriots for another brief stint back in August.

In 2023, Addington appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.