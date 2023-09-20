Ravens Working Out RBs Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones & James Robinson

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in free agent RBs Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones and James Robinson for workouts on Wednesday.

Drake, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens and finished out the year.

The Colts signed Drake to a contract in August but cut him after just three weeks.

In 2022, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and rushed for 482 yards on 109 carries (4.4 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 17 receptions on 26 targets for 89 yards receiving and another touchdown.

Jones, 25, is a former second-round of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He finished his four-year, $7,071,926 rookie contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with Kansas City for the 2021 season. From there, the Cowboys signed him this past offseason before placing him on injured reserve and recently cutting him loose.

In 2022, Jones appeared in six games for the Chiefs and recorded 17 rushing attempts for 70 yards (4.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with one reception for 22 yards.

Robinson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020. He made the team’s 53-man roster and was named their starting running back. Robinson then went on to break the record for most scrimmage yards by an undrafted rookie.

The Jaguars traded Robinson to the Jets midseason in 2022 for a sixth-round pick. New York declined to tender him as a restricted free agent and he signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

New England opted to release Robinson last month. He caught on with the Giants in August. He was released a few weeks later.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and Jets, rushing for 425 yards on 110 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 51 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.

