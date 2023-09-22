Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. Ruled Out From Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens announced they ruled out WR Odell Beckham Jr. from Week 3 due to an ankle injury.

Baltimore also ruled out RB Justice Hill (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), C Tyler Lindenbaum (ankle), OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), and S Marcus Williams (pectoral).

Beckham left last Sunday’s game against the Bengals and wasn’t able to recover in time for this week versus the Colts.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

In 2023, Beckham has appeared in two games and caught two passes for 37 yards.