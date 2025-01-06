Ravens WR Zay Flowers Day-To-Day With Knee Injury, Uncertain For Wildcard Round

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said on Monday that WR Zay Flowers is “day-to-day” with the knee injury he picked up in the last game of the season, per Jonathan Jones.

The injury to Flowers isn’t season-ending, but Harbaugh adds it’s serious enough that Baltimore is unsure if Flowers will be able to play in the wildcard round against the Steelers.

That’d be a big loss for the Ravens, as Flowers is their No. 1 receiver.

Flowers, 24, was a three-year starter at Boston College who earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2020 and 2022. He was also a third-team selection in 2021.

The Ravens selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $15,159,137 contract that includes a $8,024,827 signing bonus. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Flowers appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 74 receptions on 116 targets for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. He added nine carries for 56 yards.

We’ll have more on Flowers as the news is available.