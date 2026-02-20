Reid: ‘Nothing Happening’ With Chiefs & Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins elected to release WR Tyreek Hill earlier this week, sparking speculation about a possible return to the Chiefs. When asked about whether Kansas City is talking to Hill about a reunion, HC Andy Reid responded that he’s unsure if Hill is healthy and there is “nothing happening” on that front.

“I don’t know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything. I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it to get that straightened out… There’s nothing happening there,” Reid said, via Sam McDowell.

Hill had his season cut short with a significant leg injury. The Dolphins saved $22.9 million in cap space by releasing him, which was a no-brainer for a new regime considering Hill’s uncertain future.

On his Instagram, Hill posted a long, emotional message following his release. He vowed to return to the football field and expressed tremendous gratitude for the organization and fanbase.

“So to everyone wondering what’s next… just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back…Born Again,” Hill wrote.

Hill dislocated his knee at the end of September, tearing multiple ligaments and setting up a long and lengthy rehab with the potential for multiple surgeries.

The injury was so severe it’s unclear when or even if Hill will be ready to take the field again. So while he can sign with any team straight away, expect Hill to remain a free agent for at least a little while.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Hill as the news is available.