Report: 2023 Saints Reunion For Sean Payton NFL’s ‘Worst-Kept Secret’

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, a source who he characterizes as having a finger firmly on the pulse of pro football believes Sean Payton will return to the Saints in 2023.

Florio’s source goes as far as to call it the “worst-kept secret” in football that Payton will be back in New Orleans.

Florio adds that while there are expected to be a handful of jobs available, it’s not clear how attractive those jobs will be to Payton. His source says that unless the Cowboys do something drastic with HC Mike McCarthy, a return to New Orleans could be Payton’s best option to coach again in 2023.

Payton announced his retirement earlier this year to spend some time as a media analyst, but it was always seen as a temporary move. Reports indicate Payton is looking to get back into the coaching game this offseason and is putting together a potential staff that includes former Broncos HC Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.

Payton previously explained he would like to have a similar comfort in a new situation as to what he had in New Orleans for so long.

“It would be the comfort level with ownership and the front office, with the leadership structure, with likeminded thinking,” Payton said. “Are more of those opportunities out there? I don’t think many. I think there are a lot of dysfunctional teams in our league. There are some places where talent can die. I just want to avoid those places.

“I want to become part of another program to help win, but I think there will be some places where maybe that won’t be the case. Who knows? It’s really more about finding the right people. I came here in 2006 right after (Hurricane) Katrina. There was nothing. They were 3-13. The facility, the record, the roster, none of that was appealing. But Mickey Loomis was appealing.”

It’s worth mentioning any team who would hire Payton would need to complete a trade with the Saints, since he’s still under contract through 2024.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.