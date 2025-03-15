Report: Aaron Rodgers ‘Hoping To Sign With Vikings’

According to The Athletic, free agent QB Aaron Rodgers is “hoping to sign with the Vikings.”

Minnesota has reportedly been “strongly weighing the possibility” of signing Rodgers to replace Sam Darnold.

The Seahawks ended up signing Darnold to a three-year, $100 million contract and the report says that Rodgers is seeking a similar annual salary. Although, that’s unlikely to be a deal breaker for the Vikings.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is reportedly weighing whether to commit to bringing in Rodgers and how it could impact former first-round QB J.J. McCarthy.

The decision doesn’t rest with O’Connell alone, as The Athletic says it would be an organizational decision. Even so, O’Connell’s comfortability with the decision will weigh heavily.

The Steelers and Giants are still in the mix for Rodgers, but The Athletic says the veteran quarterback has “essentially put both teams on hold while he waits for clarity regarding the Vikings’ situation.”

Interestingly enough, if the Vikings end up not being an option for Rodgers, it’s possible he could opt for retirement over signing with either the Steelers or Giants, per the report.

The Vikings reportedly view Rodgers as a “highly skilled passer who can still perform at a high level from the pocket, given the right supporting cast.”

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.