Report: Bears Shopping WR Chase Claypool

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears are shopping WR Chase Claypool after electing to make him a healthy scratch in Week 4.

Schultz says Bears GM Ryan Poles has been checking on receiver-needy squads and would take a fifth or sixth-round pick for the receiver he gave up the No. 32 overall pick for a year ago.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says it’s possible the Bears could end up releasing Claypool this week as well.

It’s been a sharp fall for Claypool, who drew attention for a lack of effort in Week 1 which was called out by teammates during the game. This past week he was asked if he thought the coaching staff was using him right and he responded, “No.”

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022.

In 2023, Claypool has appeared in three games for the Bears, recording four catches on 14 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Claypool as the news is available.