Report: Bears Signing LB Tony Fields II

Per Michael Del Negro, the Bears are signing LB Tony Fields II to a contract.

Fields spent the 2026 season with the Columbus Aviators of the UFL and earned All-UFL honors.

Fields, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in the 2021 draft out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal but was eventually waived in October 2024.

From there, the Rams signed Fields to their practice squad shortly after and re-signed him to a futures deal after the season before releasing him during camp in 2025.

In 2024, Fields appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded two total tackles.

In 2026, Fields appeared in 10 games for the UFL Columbus Aviators and recorded 76 total tackles and one sack.