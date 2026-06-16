Vikings Sign TE Marshall Lang Among Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed TE Marshall Lang and DL Jahvaree Ritzie to contracts.

In correspondence, the Vikings have waived OT Caleb Etienne and DL Monkell Goodwine.

Lang, 24, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern following the 2025 draft. He was among the final roster cuts and caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad briefly in October before signing back with Seattle’s practice squad a month later.

From there, the Seahawks released Lang again later in November 2025 and he returned to New England’s practice squad, where he re-signed on a futures deal before being waived again following the 2026 draft.

Lang has yet to appear in an NFL game.

In his collegiate career, Lang appeared in 51 games over five years at Northwestern and caught 48 passes for 491 yards and four touchdowns.