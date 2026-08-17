Bears Officially Sign DL Marcus Davenport Among Four Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have officially signed DL Marcus Davenport and DB Deantre Prince.

Additionally, the Bears waived RB Coleman Bennett and waived TE Nikola Kalinic with an injury designation.

Davenport, 29, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season, which paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve in October 2023 after just four games.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year, $6.5 million deal worth up to $10.5 million last year, but he suffered a significant elbow injury after two games.

In 2025, Davenport appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 14 total tackles and one sack in seven starts.