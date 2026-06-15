AFC Notes: Romeo Doubs, Malik Willis, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

The Bills drafted rugby player Travis Clayton in 2024, even though he never played a down of football. The UK native spoke to GM Brandon Beane this offseason about moving from offense to defense, and Beane decided that it was worth a chance given that Clayton’s natural aggression could be a better fit on defense.

“He texted me one day and said, ‘Can I come up and see you?’” Beane said on One Bills Live. “He came in 7 a.m. and we sat in my office and I was thinking, What would he want? That entered my head, he wants to do a position switch. He’s 350 pounds but he’s not obese. He’s lean, cut, he’s an explosive athlete. He just felt like playing offensive line, especially this time of year you’ve got to be more passive, on your heels. He wants to see if he can attack and he’s done it for a couple years now and I think he just wants to try. He’s still figuring it out. It’s new for him growing up in the UK, but he’s excited, we’re excited to give him that opportunity. Time will tell what that looks like when we get him in the pads. The coaches are excited. They see the athleticism, they see the talent. He’s still learning the technique, but it was fun, some of his teammates were over there giving him pointers. The players, he’s a lovable guy and they’re all pulling for him.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley and QB Malik Willis are familiar with each other from their time in Green Bay, but Hafley has taken notice of Willis’ growth in Miami so far and feels that Willis is as confident and comfortable as he ever has been.

“The conversation I had with Malik today walking down the hallway, you can see he’s more comfortable,” Hafley said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He understands the answers being provided for him on each play.”

Patriots

Regarding recently signed WR Romeo Doubs, Patriots QB Drake Maye said he is building chemistry with Doubs and is confident things will improve as they go through the offseason program.

“I think it’s working. I think it’s building. He’s eager,” Maye said via the team’s site. “That’s the best thing you see in a new receiver, in a new offense like Romeo. It’s different terminology. He’s been in an offense for a couple of years with the same quarterback. I kind of have to learn how he likes to do things, how I like to see it when he’s running routes. And I think it’s just going to be better and better. He’s a great player. He’s already been a great player in this league. So, looking forward to building that connection and finding his role in this offense.”