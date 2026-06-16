Saints Re-Signing DE Cameron Jordan

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are “putting the finishing touches” on re-signing DE Cameron Jordan to a one-year deal.

Jordan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025 before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass defenses.

We’ll provide more on Jordan and the Saints as the news is available.