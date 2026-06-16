Eagles Made Four Moves, Placed DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka On Reserve/Retired List

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles placed DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the reserve/retired list.

The former first-rounder had just signed with Philadelphia this offseason.

The Eagles also officially signed WR Erik Ezukanma and DB Shaun Wade while waiving DB Brandon Johnson.

Tryon-Shoyinka, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He finished the final year of a four-year, $11,171,238 rookie contract as Tampa Bay elected not to exercise his fifth-year option.

The Browns signed him to a one-year deal last year before trading him to the Bears midseason in a pick swap. After playing out that contract, he signed a one year pact with the Eagles.

In 2025, Tryon-Shoyinka appeared in 16 games for the Browns and Bears, recording 22 total tackles and no sacks.