Report: Browns Have Offered Jadeveon Clowney Two-Year Deal Worth $24M

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Browns have offered free agent EDGE Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24 million.

Schultz says that the Browns are hoping for a decision from Clowney in the near future.

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.