Report: Browns LB Devin Bush Arrested For Simple Assault

According to Colin Dunlap of KDKA Radio, Browns LB Devin Bush was arrested for simple assault and harassment in the Bell Acres Borough on Sunday.

It shows that Bush is awaiting a preliminary arraignment in the document Dunlap screenshotted online.

It’s possible that Bush could be subject to discipline from the NFL as part of their Personal Conduct Policy.

Bush, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush played out the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks before joining the Browns last year on another one-year contract.

In 2024, Bush appeared in 16 games for the Browns making 10 starts and recorded 76 tackles, a sack and three pass defenses.