Report: Browns Planning To Name Dillon Gabriel Starting QB?

Matt Zenitz reports there is a belief that the Browns are making a change at quarterback and starting rookie third-round QB Dillon Gabriel over veteran QB Joe Flacco for Week 5 against the Vikings.

Gabriel took over for Flacco in the team’s loss to the Lions, but only made one pass attempt.

Gabriel, 25, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.

Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft, and he signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.

During his six-year college career, Gabriel completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions, adding 1,209 rushing yards and another 33 scores on the ground.

In 2025, Gabriel has appeared in two games for the Browns and completed three of his four passes for 19 yards, along with one touchdown and no interceptions.

We will have more news on the Browns’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.