Report: Buccaneers WR Jaydon Mickens Arrested On Concealed Firearm Charge

Jon Ledyard of PewterReport.com is reporting that Buccaneers WR Jaydon Mickens was arrested in Los Angeles, California on Friday, March 5 after police found a concealed firearm in his car during a traffic stop.

The arrest report mentions that Mickens faces a felony charge for the matter.

According to Ledyard, Mickens was released from Los Angeles Police Department custody after posting bail of $35,000. He now has a court date scheduled for July 8, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Ledyard says the Buccaneers are aware of the situation and will issue a statement at some point in the near future.

Mickens, 26, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the season and spent his rookie year on their practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract in 2017.

The Raiders waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later signed with the Jaguars. The Buccaneers added him to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to the active roster in 2019.

The Bucs waived Mickens last summer before re-signing with Tampa Bay. He was on and off of their roster last year.

In 2020, Mickens appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers and caught seven passes for 58 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He has also totaled 340 kick return yards and 99 punt return yards.