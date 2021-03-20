Report: Chargers, Colts & Falcons Among Interested Teams In CB Kyle Fuller

According to Benjamin Allbright, the Chargers, Colts and Falcons have made calls to free agent CB Kyle Fuller‘s representatives.

Kyle Fuller

Allbright confirms that the Broncos are also among the interested teams in Fuller. 

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason. 

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. Chicago officially released Fuller on Saturday. 

In 2020, Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.

killerdescore
killerdescore
2 hours ago

They don’t have a lot of money but i wouldn’t be surprised if the Saints try to sign him too

