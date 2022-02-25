Report: Colts Expected To Hire Reggie Wayne As WRs Coach

Zak Keefer reports that Colts are “strongly considering” hiring former All-Pro WR Reggie Wayne as the team’s next wide receivers coach.

Mike Chappell confirms that Wayne being hired by Indianapolis has “been in works for a few weeks” and is expected to be finalized “in the next couple of weeks.”

Chappell notes that this would be Wayne’s first experience in a coaching role, although he has held an intern position during previous training camps.

Wayne, 43, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2001. He spent 14 seasons with the Colts before he sign a one-year contract with the Patriots in 2015. However, he was later released at the start of the season.

Over the course his career, Wayne recorded 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards receiving and 82 touchdowns. Wayne is a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All-Pro in 2010.