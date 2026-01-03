Report: Commanders Have Had Conversations About Potentially Moving On From OC Kliff Kingsbury

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Commanders had conversations about potentially moving on from OC Kliff Kingsbury, even if he doesn’t get a head coaching job in 2026.

Russini adds that some people in the building feel there is a disconnect between Kingsbury and GM Adam Peters.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.