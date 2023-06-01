Report: Dalvin Cook Would Like To Play For Either Dolphins Or Bills

Citing sources, Armando Salguero writes Vikings RB Dalvin Cook has indicated the Dolphins or the Bills would be on top of his list for a new team in 2023.

Cook is from Miami and spends a lot of time there during the offseason, among other reasons the Dolphins stand out as a fit.

Miami also had trade talks for Cook at one point this offseason, so it would seem the interest is mutual to some degree, though the Dolphins have since re-signed their entire 2022 backfield and drafted third-round RB Devon Achane.

As for the Bills, Cook’s younger brother is Bills RB James Cook and he likes the idea of playing alongside family. Buffalo is another contending team with a need for a running back.

However, Cook’s situation with the Vikings still needs to come to a resolution first. Salguero says Minnesota has approached Cook about staying on a reduced salary but the veteran has turned that down so far.

After June 1, the Vikings can release Cook with $9 million in cap savings and $5.1 million in dead money, per Over The Cap, with another $3.1 million in dead money deferred to 2024.

One way or another, it seems like Cook won’t be back with the Vikings at his current salary. But if he thinks he’ll get as much or more with Minnesota on a pay cut than he would as a free agent, there does still appear to be a path to him staying. The Vikings can also influence this by when they choose to cut Cook, as the veteran will likely have fewer suitors in August than right now.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they’re still working through the situation.

“They’re still you know working through some things, and I’m sure we’ll come to a great resolution. And if that means Dalvin Cook is still playing running back for the Vikings, that’s something that will be a really good thing for me as the head coach and play caller.”

Still, it does seem like the signs are pointing to Cook playing elsewhere in 2023. He and the team have removed a lot of references to each other on social media and various marketing materials. Minnesota also re-signed RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.