Report: Deshaun Watson “Just Wants Out” Of Houston

Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop of SI.com published an in-depth report on Saturday that takes a look at several issues that have been going on behind the scenes with the Texans organization the past few months.

A source close to Texans QB Deshaun Watson was asked about the recent from former WR Andre Johnson, who mentioned that the quarterback should stand his ground and that “nothing good has happened” since the team has hired Jack Easterby.

Watson reportedly laughed upon seeing Johnson’s tweet. SI’s source was asked why Watson laughed and responded by saying: “He just wants out.”

Numerous reports have said that Watson is disappointed with how the team has handled the hiring process for both GM and head coach positions, as owner Cal McNair had previously told him that they would get his input on the important hires.

McNair told reporters during Nick Caserio’s introductory press conference that he had read reports that Watson was unhappy but he had met with Watson on several occasions and “understood his point of view before meeting with candidates.”

According to SI, Watson found McNair’s response to be “patronizing.”

The Texans have maintained that Watson is their quarterback and reports have said they have no intention of trading him, despite his obvious frustration with the team.

Earlier in the week, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported that Watson could play hardball with the team to seek a trade. While his extension includes a no-trade clause, Mortensen says Watson would consider a trade to the Dolphins in which Miami sends QB Tua Tagovailoa and other compensation back to Houston.

Before that, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that there are rumors from multiple sources that Watson has quietly broached the topic of requesting a trade with some of his teammates.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.