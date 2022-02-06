Report: Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Out Of Running For Texans HC Job

Josina Anderson reports that multiple league sources have told her that Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon was informed as of Saturday that he would not be the next head coach of the Texans.

Anderson says the process of the Texans hiring their next head coach remains ongoing.

Gannon was considered to be a finalist for the Texans’ job. However, reports have indicated that former NFL QB Josh McCown could be the name to watch for Houston.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Texans’ job this year:

Former NFL QB Josh McCown (Finalist)

(Finalist) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Finalist)

(Finalist) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.