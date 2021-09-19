Report: Eagles DE Brandon Graham Out For Season With Achilles Injury

Derrick Gunn is reporting that Eagles DE Brandon Graham is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Ian Rapoport has confirmed the news and adds that Graham has a torn Achilles.

Graham was forced from Sunday’s game after suffering a non-contact ankle injury in the first half. He needed help off the field and was later taken to the locker room by cart.

You can expect Graham to undergo more tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Graham, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back n 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham is in the final year of his contract and stands to make a base salary of $13 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Graham has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded four tackles and no sacks.