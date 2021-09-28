Report: Eagles G Isaac Seumalo Likely Out For Season With Broken Bones In Foot

According to Derrick Gunn, Eagles G Isaac Seumalo will likely miss the rest of the season with broken bones in his foot.

Seumalo had to be carted off of the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys. It’s another hard blow for the veteran who missed seven games in 2020 with an injury as well.

Expect the Eagles to place him on injured reserve shortly.

Seumalo, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,200,864 and was set to make a base salary of $749,000 for the 2019 season when he agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Seumalo is set to make a base salary of $4.78 million for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Seumalo appeared in three games for the Eagles, making three starts for them at left guard.