Report: Jets Expected To Move On From Zach Wilson Next Year

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Jets are planning to move on from QB Zach Wilson after this season.

Glazer adds that the team has lost confidence in Wilson and that Wilson has also lost confidence in himself following the loss against the Jaguars.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in nine games for the Jets and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 101 yards rushing and a touchdown.