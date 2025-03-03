Report: Jets Likely To Release Davante Adams, Could Happen This Week

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports that the Jets are expected to release veteran WR Davante Adams, rather than trade him.

According to Pauline, the Jets could officially move on from Adams sometime this week.

While the Jets likely would prefer to get something in return for Adams, odds are that teams are waiting New York out before seriously pursuing the veteran receiver as a free agent.

Complicating matters is the fact that Adams due to his $38.2 million cap number for the 2024 season, so a trade would likely require his next team to work out a long-term deal and it’s just easier to figure out if he’s a free agent.

Adams has shown interest in joining a California-based franchise if he is released, with the Chargers and Rams as two possible destinations. The 49ers could be in play as well, given that Adams grew up in Northern California.

It was previously reported that Adams wants to play with Rodgers in 2025, but the veteran signal caller’s future is in doubt as he would be entering his age 42 season.

After a tumultuous year that saw him play for two teams that weren’t in postseason contention, Adams hinted at a potential reunion with the Packers for 2025, saying they could use help at the receiver position.

“It’s looking right now like they might need some receiver help in one way or the other,” Adams said, via the Up & Adams Show. “Maybe a veteran or something we’ll see.”

Adams, 32, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams is due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams appeared in three games for the Raiders and 11 games for the Jets, recording 85 receptions on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.