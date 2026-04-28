AFC Notes: Cade Klubnik, T.J. Parker, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills OLB T.J. Parker played as a defensive end during his time at Clemson, but described what he can bring to the team and his excitement about the transition.

“Very physical player who loves using hands, doesn’t shy away from contact in the run or the pass game. Very powerful with my long arms and my speed, the power,” Parker said. “[I’m] one guy who could change up and use a little speed, a guy who’s going to try to play with attitude, run to the ball, get there as fast as possible and put pain on somebody. [I’m] playing fast, physical football … and I’m trying to bring the nasty to the defense.”

“I think it’s a great [thing],” Parker said of the position switch. “I’m very versatile. On my team, I can drop in coverage, I can rush the pass, or I can stop the run. So, that just makes me versatile all across the board and, for me, I think that’s very valuable. I think I had a good year [in 2025]. I feel like a lot of stuff on tape, I’ve improved from my sophomore year to my junior year. Now, I didn’t have the same amount of sack production, but at the same time, I put great things on tape.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane believes that Parker has the ability to pressure the quarterback on all three downs.

“[Parker] brings a three-down skill set to the group,” Beane said about his first selection in this year’s draft. “I just think that adds more value. He’s got speed … he’s got power, he can use his arm, I think he’s got a multitude of moves. If you just look at his athletic ability and you see it on tape. His [2024] film was very impressive. It really was this year, [but] not as consistent … There were definitely flashes.”

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey felt confident in his selection of QB Cade Klubnik, given that he is athletic and has played a lot of football at a high level.

“Just the experience that he has, as many games as he won in high school and as many games as he won in college. And he still has a ways to go to get to where he needs to be,” Mougey said, via the team website. “I felt really good about Cade. We had good grades on Cade going into this year. He was playing hurt much of the year (but) had a great combine interview, which sparked us to get down to Clemson to spend more time with him. It was great exposure being on campus with him, talking ball. Felt really good about Cade, a young player that has a lot of experience.”

Patriots

Patriots TE Eli Raridon told reporters he plans to add more weight before training camp, despite already weighing 251 pounds at 6’7 tall.

“I think it’d be the smartest thing to do — to play at 255 to 260 pounds,” Raridon told Kay Adams on Up & Adams. “…Putting on about 5 to 10 pounds before my rookie season would be the smartest thing for me to do.”