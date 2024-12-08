Davante Adams Wants To Play With Aaron Rodgers In 2025

Ian Rapoport writes that Jets WR Davante Adams has made it pretty clear he wants to play with QB Aaron Rodgers in 2025.

While both Rodgers and Adams are under contract with the Jets next year, all signs point to the Jets deciding to move on from Rodgers this offseason and find a new starting quarterback.

Rapoport says in that scenario, Adams would likely not be back either. He’s still owed $35 million in each of the final two years of his deal, which is money no team will pay at his age. That means Adams can turn down all restructure offers and hit free agency once the Jets cut him.

From there, he and Rodgers could try to find their way to their third team together.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. Adams was in the third year of that deal when the Raiders traded him to the Jets during the 2024 season for a third-round pick.

Adams is due base salaries of $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games for the Raiders and six games for the Jets, recording 49 receptions on 85 targets for 553 yards (11.3 YPC) and three touchdowns.

