Jordan Poyer’s Agent Has Approached Bills About Extension

Armando Salguero of Outkick.com reports that Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Bills S Jordan Poyer, has approached the team about a contract extension for his client.

Rosenhaus tells Tim Graham: “We have approached the Bills about a contract extension for Jordan, and he would very much like to finish his career in Buffalo.”

Poyer just hired Rosenhaus as his new agent earlier in the week.

Poyer is set to make a base salary of $5.6 million for the 2022 season and has a cap figure of $10.77 million.

Salguero mentions that an extension for Poyer would give the Bills some additional cap space to work with while boosting Poyer’s salary to be more in line with his production on the field.

Salguero adds that talks between the two parties are still open at this time.

Poyer, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Browns, eventually playing out his four-year, $2.222 million rookie contract in Cleveland.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $2.45 million in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $20.5 million.

Poyer is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023

In 2021, Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 93 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions and nine pass deflections. He was an All-Pro selection last year.