Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Told Teammates He’s ‘Likely To Head Elsewhere’

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has told his Steelers’ teammates that he’s “likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career.”

“There are going to be a number of teams in on JuJu,” Garafolo said.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to be a free agent this offseason and the conventional wisdom for some time has been that he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Indications have been that Smith-Schuster would likely be playing for a new team in 2021, considering that he’s one of the best available free agents this offseason and several teams figure to be in the fix to add a receiver.

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 97 passes for 831 yards (8.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.