Report: Multiple Teams Offered Three First-Round Picks For Deshaun Watson

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports that there were multiple teams who offered trade packages for Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson prior to the trade deadline, many of which included three first-round picks and two third-round picks.

Pelissero reports that the Texans are still seeking five or six assets, including at least three unconditional first-round picks, along with high draft picks and premium players. There were several teams interested in this, given that Watson’s legal situation was resolved.

Pelissero adds that the legal situation is what hindered any chance for a trade, as the Panthers, Dolphins, Eagles, and Broncos were among those interested in a potential deal. There are currently no imminent settlements in any of the 22 civil cases that Watson is facing.

Watson also has a no-trade clause in his contract and has only agreed to waive it for a trade to Miami so far. He has also denied a potential trade to the Eagles.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

