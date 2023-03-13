Report: Panthers Debating C.J. Stroud Or Anthony Richardson With First Pick

According to Tony Pauline, multiple sources have told him the Carolina Panthers have two quarterback targets now that they’ve traded up to the No. 1 pick in the draft.

One of them is Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, who has gotten a lot of buzz since Carolina made the blockbuster move up to No. 1 and is in fact the betting favorite for the pick.

However, Pauline says the other is Florida QB Anthony Richardson, who is a fascinating prospect for a lot of teams.

Pauline notes the Panthers are debating whether Richardson is worth the first overall pick. He has immense physical talent but was only a one-year starter and has some areas of his game to clean up.

However, he seems to have cemented himself as a top-ten and perhaps even a top-five pick after a terrific Combine performance.

Since making the move to No. 1, reports have indicated the Panthers could consider trading down again if they like enough quarterbacks at the top of the board.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Stroud to Patriots QB Mac Jones in his summer scouting report. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Stroud rated as his No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ plans for the No. 1 pick as the news is available.