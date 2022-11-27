Report: Panthers Owner Impressed By Team Competitiveness Under Interim HC Steve Wilks

According to Jonathan Jones, Panthers owner Dave Tepper has been impressed with how competitive the team has been since interim HC Steve Wilks took over.

The Panthers have been 2-4 under Wilks since a 1-4 start to the season got former HC Matt Rhule fired. But Jones points out they’re a missed extra point from being 3-3 and have looked like a team with a more defined identity.

Carolina’s problems at the quarterback position have continued, as the Panthers are set to become just the second team to start a third different quarterback when Sam Darnold leads them in Week 12 against the Broncos.

Jones notes Tepper will factor that into his assessment of Wilks. While other sources have told him the owner wants an up-and-coming offensive coach next, Jones adds Wilks has put himself in position to have a chance to win Tepper over in the final stretch of the season if he can continue to keep the team competitive.

Wilks, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator last year after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers this offseason as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule.

In 2022, Wilks has a record of 2-4 with the Panthers.