Report: Panthers Still Interested In Potential Deshaun Watson Trade

Aaron Wilson of PFN reports that the Panthers are still interested in a potential trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Wilson’s sources tell him that the Panthers are one team who could still be interested in dealing for Watson.

“A former first-round draft pick from Clemson, Watson wanted to be traded to the Miami Dolphins and was nearly moved,” Wilson said of Watson. “However, the deal unraveled at the trade deadline last season when just 18 of the 22 plaintiffs were willing to agree to settlements. That was a condition from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, whom sources have emphasized was very interested in trading for Watson. The Dolphins have since moved on and have expressed a commitment to incumbent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NFL teams are keenly aware that Watson’s focus is on his legal situation and are actively monitoring the situation. Among the teams that still have interest in Watson, per sources: the Carolina Panthers.”

“We haven’t had any talks among ourselves or with teams about possible destinations as we are focused on clearing Deshaun’s name at this time,” Watson’s agent told Josina Anderson.

Watson’s agent recently said there was no truth to the notion that they’re eyeing either the Buccaneers or Vikings as a potential trade destination.

Watson’s legal situation, with 22 allegations of sexual misconduct in civil court and a potential pending criminal case, is still uncertain at this time.

The Texans hope to have a resolution on Watson by the start of the 2022 league year on March 16, so can expect to hear more about Watson and where he could land in the coming weeks/months.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.