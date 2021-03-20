Report: Raiders Re-Signing CB Nevin Lawson

Anthony Galaviz reports that the Raiders are re-signing CB Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract on Saturday.
Lawson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah State back in 2014. He finished his four-year, $3,449,349 rookie contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10.3 million contract with the Lions in 2018.
The Lions later released Lawson and he later signed a one-year contract worth $3.05 million with the Raiders. Lawson also served a four-game suspension for a PED violation to open the 2019 season.
The Raiders signed Lawson to a one-year extension worth $3.29 million last year.
In 2020, Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 60 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defended.
Bad news. Lawson on the roster is a barometer of how bad this secondary is. As long as he’s here and that roster spot doesn’t go to a player with a legitimate NFL skill set, there’s no hope for the Raiders.