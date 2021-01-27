Report: Rams To Hold Competition Between Jared Goff & John Wolford For Starting QB Job

Ian Rapoport says his understanding is the Rams will hold an open competition between Jared Goff and John Wolford for the starting quarterback job.
Rapoport adds that presumes Goff isn’t traded, which is unlikely given the size of his contract.
The Rams really liked what they saw out of Wolford in training camp and when he was pressed into starting duty late in the season. Rapoport notes Wolford’s mobility adds a different element to the offense than what Goff can bring.
Los Angeles is hoping to see Goff reduce his propensity for turnovers to move forward with him as the starter.
The Rams have refused to commit to Goff for a few weeks now, with GM Les Snead saying in his end of season presser it was “too early to speculate” about Goff’s future.
Still, given the massive financial commitment the Rams made to Goff, it’s jarring to picture him competing for the job with a former undrafted free agent who hadn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game until a couple of months ago.
Last we heard regarding Goff, Steve Wyche reported that the relationship between Rams HC Sean McVay and Goff is strained at the moment.
Wyche said the sources he’s talked to have told him McVay and Goff basically need marriage counseling after 2020 was hard on their working relationship.
“The people I’ve spoken to said basically at this moment the relationship with Goff and McVay: not great,” Wyche said. “They need marriage counseling is what one person said to me. I think this is something that they’re going to be able to work through, but there’s got to be some healing and that’s not just with Jared Goff‘s injured thumb.”
For his part, Goff was not happy about being replaced by Wolford to start in the wildcard round against the Seahawks.
Goff, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.
From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019.
According to Over The Cap, trading Goff would free up $12.245 million in cap space and result in a $22.2 million dead money charge.
In 2020, Goff appeared in 15 games for the Rams and thrown for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns.
We’ll have more on McVay and Goff as the news is available.