Report: Rams To Hold Competition Between Jared Goff & John Wolford For Starting QB Job

Ian Rapoport says his understanding is the Rams will hold an open competition between Jared Goff and John Wolford for the starting quarterback job.

Rapoport adds that presumes Goff isn’t traded, which is unlikely given the size of his contract.

The Rams really liked what they saw out of Wolford in training camp and when he was pressed into starting duty late in the season. Rapoport notes Wolford’s mobility adds a different element to the offense than what Goff can bring.

Los Angeles is hoping to see Goff reduce his propensity for turnovers to move forward with him as the starter.

The Rams have refused to commit to Goff for a few weeks now, with GM Les Snead saying in his end of season presser it was “too early to speculate” about Goff’s future.

Still, given the massive financial commitment the Rams made to Goff, it’s jarring to picture him competing for the job with a former undrafted free agent who hadn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game until a couple of months ago.

Last we heard regarding Goff, Steve Wyche reported that the relationship between Rams HC Sean McVay and Goff is strained at the moment.

Wyche said the sources he’s talked to have told him McVay and Goff basically need marriage counseling after 2020 was hard on their working relationship.