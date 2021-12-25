Report: Ravens Signing QB Kenji Bahar, Elevating Him For Week 16

Tom Pelissero reports that the Ravens are signing QB Kenji Bahar to their practice squad and plan to elevate him to the active roster as a backup to QB Josh Johnson this Sunday against the Bengals.

Bahar, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Monmouth back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Ravens.

The Ravens waived him in June but decided to bring him back due to QB Lamar Jackson‘s COVID list stay. He’s been on and off of their roster since then.

During his college career at Monmouth, Bahar appeared in 48 games and threw for 9,642 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions over the course of four seasons.