Report: Rick Smith Potential Candidate For Jaguars Front Office Role

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that former Texans GM and vice president of football operations Rick Smith is on the Jaguars’ “radar” for a possible position in their front office.

La Canfora writes that Smith is still “universally respected” around the NFL after holding front office positions with the Broncos from 2000-2005 and Houston from 2006-2017.

La Canfora could see Jacksonville hiring Smith to take a similar role to former executive Tom Coughlin as a team president and head of football operations.

Smith, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos back in 1996 as their assistant defensive backs coach before he took over as their director of pro personnel in 2000.

After 11 seasons with the Broncos, Smith departed to become the general manager of the Texans. He was elevated to GM/executive VP in 2012.

During his time as the Texans’ GM, Smith led them to a record of 92-100 (48.1 percent), which included four playoff appearances over the course of 12 seasons.