Rob Gronkowski Says He Is Retiring

According to Jordan Schultz, veteran NFL TE Rob Gronkowski has told him he’s retiring at the age of 33.

The veteran confirmed the news for himself on his Instagram page.

Gronkowski has remained unsigned this offseason but there was a lot of optimism from the Buccaneers that he’d end up signing at some point before training camp to play another year with Tom Brady.

His retirement wraps up what is almost certain to be a Hall of Fame career.

However, Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells Adam Schefter, “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

If Gronkowski does play, he’s said it would only be in Tampa Bay.

“The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play,” Gronkowski said, via SB Nation’s Debbie Emery. “Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what’s best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it’ll be for the Bucs.”

Gronkowski, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract last year.

For his career, Gronkowski appeared in 143 games over 11 seasons with the Patriots and Buccaneers. He recorded 621 receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Gronkowski was a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, the 2014 comeback player of the year and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade team for the 2010s.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.