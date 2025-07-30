Report: Shedeur Sanders Clearly No. 4 In Browns QB Pecking Order

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders has operated as a clear fourth in the pecking order so far in training camp.

Breer adds it seems safe to rule Sanders out in the competition for the starting job in Cleveland.

He notes that teams were surprised at how far behind Sanders was from a “football-knowhow standpoint” during the pre-draft process and the month Sanders spent in OTAs with the Browns confirmed he had a lot of developing to do.

That said, Breer notes Sanders has made up a little bit of ground and closed the gap between him and the other three quarterbacks.

Cleveland’s pick of Sanders was interesting considering they also used a third-round pick on QB Dillon Gabriel.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to reporters this week and disputed speculation that he masterminded the Sanders pick, saying it was GM Andrew Berry‘s call.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.

We’ll have more on Sanders and the Browns quarterback situation as the news is available.