Report: Titans & Chiefs Had Framework For L’Jarius Sneed Trade In Place, Talks Have Since Cooled

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, the Titans and Chiefs had the framework of a trade in place for CB L’Jarius Sneed last week.

However, a potential deal was held up by the Titans and Sneed being unable to work out an agreement on a long-term extension.

League sources tell Taylor that Sneed doesn’t want to play out the 2024 season under the franchise tag and is instead looking for a three- or four-year contract that would make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league.

Taylor says it remains to be seen how things progress from here, as trade talks have cooled this week.

Taylor notes that other teams in the mix included the Patriots, Vikings and Falcons, but these three teams have reportedly stopped engaging the Chiefs about Sneed.

The Lions were thought to be a possible destination for Sneed, but Taylor mentions that they acquired CB Calton Davis in a trade with the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs were reportedly looking for a second-round pick in return for Sneed.

Dianna Russini said on the “The Athletic Football Show” on Monday that the Colts are “probably the frontrunner” to acquire Sneed.

“The conversations are going to continue,” Russini said. “…I do think if there’s more movement, we’re going to see it a little bit closer to the draft. I think the (Indianapolis) Colts are probably the frontrunner on it.”

Kansas City recently placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which will cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.

We will have more news on Sneed as it becomes available.