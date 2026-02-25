Report: Tyreek Hill Facing ‘Tepid’ Free-Agent Market

According to Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom, former Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is facing a “tepid” free-agent market and is struggling to gain interest around the league.

La Canfora writes that concerns about Hill’s ability, attitude, and off-field issues are impacting his demand on the open market.

One general manager told La Canfora, “We aren’t touching him. No chance. We think he’s done. He isn’t a difference-maker anymore. The juice isn’t worth the squeeze. Not even as a vet-minimum guy for us.”

La Canfora cites several sources who were adamant that Hill is too much of a locker-room issue and too limited physically at this stage of his career.

Hill dislocated his knee at the end of September, tearing multiple ligaments and setting up a long and lengthy rehab with the potential for multiple surgeries.

Per ESPN’s Nate Taylor, the Chiefs are expected to monitor Hill’s recovery from his severe leg injuries, though it’s uncertain whether he will be ready for the season opener.

Kansas City HC Andy Reid recently said nothing is happening between them and Hill as of now, and he’s uncertain whether Hill is healthy enough to be signed at the moment.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Hill as the news is available.